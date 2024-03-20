Brand Engagement Network: Strategic Moves Toward Growth and Governance

Brand Engagement Network (BNAI) has shared an announcement.

In a significant financial maneuver, BEN completed a Business Combination, establishing a revised registration rights agreement and indemnification agreements to safeguard its directors and executives. Furthermore, BEN entered into Shareholder Subscription Agreements, enabling select shareholders to purchase additional shares at a set price, reflecting a strategic move to solidify its financial foundations. These agreements, alongside executive compensatory plans and the election of new directors, signal BEN’s transition from a shell company to an operational entity with a sharpened focus on growth and governance amidst a landscape of forward-looking statements that acknowledge both opportunities and risks ahead.

