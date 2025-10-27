Brambles Limited Updates on Securities Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ) has issued an update.

Brambles Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing buy-back program, specifically detailing the number of ordinary fully paid securities repurchased. The company has bought back a total of 5,034,404 securities before the previous day and an additional 159,388 securities on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Brambles’ strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BXB) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brambles stock, see the AU:BXB Stock Forecast page.

More about Brambles

YTD Price Performance: 31.93%

Average Trading Volume: 3,566,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$33.65B

For detailed information about BXB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue