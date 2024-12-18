Brambles Limited Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has appointed Maxine Brenner as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee. With over 20 years of experience as a company director and a strong background in corporate advisory, Brenner is expected to bring significant expertise to the board. Her current roles include Non-Executive Director positions at Origin Energy, Telstra, and Woolworths.

