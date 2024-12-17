Brambles Limited Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.
Brambles Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, detailing that it repurchased 253,597 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This adds to a total of over 11 million shares already bought back, highlighting the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.
