Brambles Limited Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, detailing that it repurchased 253,597 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This adds to a total of over 11 million shares already bought back, highlighting the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

