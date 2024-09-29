Brambles Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has actively engaged in a share buy-back program, repurchasing a total of 2,849,553 shares with 397,391 shares bought back on the last trading day alone. The latest update comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value, with the buy-backs executed on the open market as detailed in their recent ASX announcement. The company’s announcement on September 30, 2024, serves as an update to their initial notification on August 21, 2024.

For further insights into AU:BXB stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.