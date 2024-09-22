Brambles Limited Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has actively engaged in a share buy-back program, repurchasing a total of 1,139,286 shares before the previous day and an additional 634,023 shares on the previous day. This update, dated September 23, 2024, is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders through strategic buy-backs of its ordinary fully paid securities.

