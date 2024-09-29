Brambles Limited Announces Strategic Executive Appointments

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced key leadership appointments, with Helen Lane becoming CEO of CHEP Europe and Louise Herring joining as Chief Digital & Strategy Officer, both effective 11 November 2024. Lane’s previous experience within Brambles and leadership roles positions her to drive CHEP Europe’s growth, while Herring’s expertise in digital transformation is expected to advance the company’s digital initiatives and strategy.

