Brambles Limited Announces Cessation of Securities in Strategic Buy-Back

Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Brambles Limited has announced the cessation of 159,388 ordinary fully paid securities as part of an on-market buy-back, effective October 29, 2025. This move is likely aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value, reflecting Brambles’ strategic efforts to manage its financial operations effectively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BXB) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brambles stock, see the AU:BXB Stock Forecast page.

More about Brambles

Brambles Limited is a global supply chain logistics company specializing in the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers. The company operates primarily in the logistics and supply chain industry, focusing on providing sustainable and efficient solutions for the transportation and storage of goods.

YTD Price Performance: 31.93%

Average Trading Volume: 3,566,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$33.65B

