Brambles Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Brambles Limited ( (AU:BXB) ) just unveiled an update.

Brambles Limited announced the cessation of 566,199 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back, effective March 16, 2025. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, potentially impacting its financial structure and shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

More about Brambles Limited

Brambles Limited operates in the logistics industry, primarily providing supply chain solutions through its pallet and container pooling services. The company focuses on optimizing the flow of goods across various markets, enhancing efficiency and sustainability in supply chains.

YTD Price Performance: 9.41%

Average Trading Volume: 10,244

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $17.93B

