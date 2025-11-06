Brambles Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ) has provided an announcement.

Brambles Limited announced the cessation of 240,228 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back, effective November 7, 2025. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, potentially impacting its share value and market perception by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

Brambles Limited operates in the logistics and supply chain industry, primarily providing pallet and container pooling services. The company focuses on optimizing supply chains for a variety of sectors, including consumer goods, fresh produce, and automotive industries.

Average Trading Volume: 3,712,844

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$31.89B

