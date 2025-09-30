Brainsway Ltd. Reports Financial Growth in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brainsway ( (BWAY) ) has issued an update.

On September 30, 2025, Brainsway Ltd. released its condensed consolidated unaudited interim financial statements for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025. The report indicates a stable financial position with total assets increasing from $94,316,000 at the end of 2024 to $111,564,000 by mid-2025. This growth is attributed to an increase in both current and non-current assets, highlighting the company’s ongoing expansion and investment in its operations. The financial results reflect Brainsway’s strategic focus on enhancing its market presence and operational capabilities, which is likely to have positive implications for its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (BWAY) stock is a Buy with a $19.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brainsway stock, see the BWAY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BWAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BWAY is a Outperform.

Brainsway’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call, highlighting significant revenue growth and strategic investments. However, the high valuation and technical indicators suggesting overbought conditions temper the score.

More about Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd. operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on the development and sale of advanced non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The company is known for its Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) systems, which are used to treat conditions such as depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Average Trading Volume: 66,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $284.6M

