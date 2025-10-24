BrainPad Inc. Completes Treasury Share Disposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from BrainPad Inc. ( (JP:3655) ).

BrainPad Inc. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stocks, a move that was resolved in a recent Board of Directors meeting. This disposal involved 20,390 shares of common stock, distributed among directors, executive officers, and employees, and is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain key personnel.

More about BrainPad Inc.

BrainPad Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative approaches to leveraging data for business insights.

Average Trading Volume: 582,775

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen28.96B

For an in-depth examination of 3655 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue