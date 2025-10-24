Brainhole Technology Granted Waiver for Circular Dispatch Delay

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Brainhole Technology Limited ( (HK:2203) ).

Brainhole Technology Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to the further disposal of Robinhood shares, which is a major transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The company has been granted a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 14.41(a) by the Stock Exchange, allowing them to dispatch the circular by November 21, 2025, due to the need for additional time to finalize financial information.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2203) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brainhole Technology Limited stock, see the HK:2203 Stock Forecast page.

More about Brainhole Technology Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,536,984

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$168M

For detailed information about 2203 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue