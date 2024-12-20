Brainhole Technology Focuses on Fair Pricing for 2025 Agreement

Brainhole Technology Limited (HK:2203) has released an update.
Brainhole Technology Limited has unveiled additional details about its 2025 Construction Services Framework Agreement, emphasizing a robust pricing policy that ensures service fees are fair and competitive. The company highlights its commitment to maintaining market-aligned prices through regular monitoring and comparisons with independent third-party services. This strategic approach aims to safeguard the interests of shareholders and uphold commercial terms in transactions with Seedland Group Companies.
