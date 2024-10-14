Brainhole Technology Expands Smart Tech Portfolio

Brainhole Technology Limited (HK:2203) has released an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited has recently announced the acquisition of additional Beike ADS shares in the open market, with a total investment of roughly $3.2 million funded by internal financial resources. This move is part of the company’s strategy to diversify its investments in innovative technologies, aiming to enhance its presence in the smart living sector and deliver greater value to shareholders. The acquisition aligns with Brainhole Technology’s belief in technological innovation as a key driver of economic development.

