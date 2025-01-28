Brainhole Technology Engages in Strategic Securities Transactions

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Brainhole Technology Limited ( (HK:2203) ) has provided an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has recently engaged in transactions involving the acquisition and disposal of listed securities. On January 28, 2025, the company acquired 153,500 shares of XPeng for approximately US$2.3 million and disposed of 62,900 shares of Robinhood for approximately US$3.1 million. These transactions are classified as discloseable under the Hong Kong Listing Rules due to their percentage ratios, reflecting the company’s strategic portfolio management. The acquisition was funded internally, and both transactions involved independent third parties.

More about Brainhole Technology Limited

YTD Price Performance: -22.57%

Average Trading Volume: 1,280,532

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$148.8M

