Brainhole Tech Makes Major Options Purchase

Brainhole Technology Limited (HK:2203) has released an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited has announced a significant transaction with the acquisition of 363,100 Micron Call Options for about US$5.1 million, post-trading hours on June 20, 2024. The purchase, which is considered a major transaction under the listing rules, has been financed by the company’s internal financial resources and has received shareholder approval, eliminating the need for a general meeting. Shareholders will be informed with a circular detailing the acquisition within 15 business days from the announcement.

