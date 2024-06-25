Brainhole Tech Dives into Options Market

Brainhole Technology Limited (HK:2203) has released an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited has recently made significant moves in the options market, acquiring 150,000 TSMC Call Options and 8,000 Broadcom Put Options for a total of approximately US$4 million. These transactions, which were financed using the company’s internal financial resources, fall under discloseable transactions according to the Listing Rules due to their size. The options, bought after trading hours on the Stock Exchange, are set to be exercised before October 18, 2024, signaling a strategic play by Brainhole Technology in the tech sector.

For further insights into HK:2203 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.