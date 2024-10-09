Brainhole Tech Completes Multi-Million Up Fintech Share Sale

Brainhole Technology Limited (HK:2203) has released an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited has reported the sale of 396,000 shares of Up Fintech, an online brokerage service provider, for around $3.6 million after trading hours on the Stock Exchange. This transaction qualifies as a discloseable event under the Listing Rules, with the company receiving the cash upon settlement. Up Fintech’s recent financials show a significant increase in net income for the fiscal year ending 2023, demonstrating growth in its financial technology platform.

