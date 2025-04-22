BrainAurora Medical Technology Implements New Electronic Communication Strategy

BrainAurora Medical Technology Limited ( (HK:6681) ) just unveiled an update.

BrainAurora Medical Technology Limited has announced new arrangements for disseminating its corporate communications to shareholders, effective April 22, 2025. The company will primarily use electronic means to distribute these communications, encouraging shareholders to provide functional email addresses for this purpose. Printed copies will be available upon request, ensuring compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules. This move is expected to streamline communication processes and enhance shareholder engagement.

BrainAurora Medical Technology Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the medical technology industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 6681.

