BrainAurora Medical Technology Announces Change of Registered Office Address

An update from BrainAurora Medical Technology Limited ( (HK:6681) ) is now available.

BrainAurora Medical Technology Limited has announced a change in the address of its registered office and principal share registrar, effective from April 1, 2025. This move may reflect strategic operational adjustments, potentially impacting the company’s administrative functions and stakeholder interactions.

More about BrainAurora Medical Technology Limited

BrainAurora Medical Technology Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the medical technology industry. It focuses on developing innovative medical technologies, although specific products or services are not detailed in the announcement.

YTD Price Performance: 118.92%

Average Trading Volume: 1,743,746

For a thorough assessment of 6681 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue