Braime Group Reports Record Revenue Amid Economic Challenges

Braime Group PLC reported a record revenue of £48.9 million for 2024, with a profit before tax of £3.2 million, despite challenging economic conditions. The company plans to pay a total dividend of 15.25p for the year, reflecting its strong performance. Braime continues to focus on innovation and global market expansion, opening a new subsidiary in Indonesia and investing in capital projects to support future growth. However, the company remains cautious due to geopolitical uncertainties and economic challenges, particularly in the automotive sector.

Braime Group PLC operates in the manufacturing and distribution sectors, specializing in deep drawn metal presswork and material handling components. Through its subsidiaries, Braime Pressings Limited and the 4B division, the company serves industries such as automotive and agriculture, providing products like elevator buckets and monitoring equipment. With over 130 years of experience, Braime has a global presence, trading in 96 countries and recently expanding into Indonesia to capitalize on the grain industry’s opportunities.

