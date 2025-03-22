Bragg Gaming Group’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

Bragg Gaming Group Inc ((TSE:BRAG)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Bragg Gaming Group’s recent earnings call conveyed a positive sentiment, underscoring robust revenue and profit growth fueled by strategic expansion and proprietary content. However, the company acknowledged potential challenges in certain markets due to regulatory changes.

Record Revenue Growth

Bragg Gaming Group reported a record high total revenue of EUR27.2 million for Q4 2024, marking a 16% increase compared to Q4 2023. This growth underscores the company’s successful strategies in expanding its market reach and enhancing its product offerings.

Significant Gross Profit Increase

The company achieved a 31% growth in gross profits for Q4 2024, reaching EUR15.8 million. The gross profit margin also saw a notable rise of 650 basis points to 58%, reflecting improved operational efficiencies and cost management.

Strong Adjusted EBITDA Growth

Bragg Gaming Group’s adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 grew by an impressive 68% to EUR4.7 million, with a margin increase of 530 basis points compared to the previous year. This highlights the company’s ability to enhance profitability through strategic initiatives.

Expansion in North America and Brazil

The company made significant strides in increasing its market penetration in North America and launched operations in the Brazilian regulated iGaming market. These expansions were supported by substantial content agreements, positioning Bragg for future growth in these regions.

Strategic Partnerships

Bragg Gaming Group established a content development and technology leasing agreement with Caesars Entertainment and expanded its Canadian footprint into Quebec. These strategic partnerships are expected to bolster the company’s market presence and drive revenue growth.

Strong Proprietary Content Growth

Revenue from proprietary content reached a record 13.3% of total revenue in Q4 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of 59% since 2021. This growth underscores the company’s focus on developing unique content to differentiate itself in the competitive gaming market.

Slight Decrease in Gross Margin for Full Year

Despite the strong performance in Q4, the full-year 2024 gross margin decreased slightly by 40 basis points to 53%. This indicates some challenges in maintaining margin growth across the entire year.

Potential Market Contraction in the Netherlands

The company anticipates a contraction in the Netherlands market in 2025 due to regulatory changes affecting sports betting advertising. This presents a potential challenge for Bragg Gaming Group in maintaining its market share in this region.

Dependence on Proprietary Content

Bragg Gaming Group’s strategy heavily relies on proprietary content, which may pose risks if new content does not perform as expected. This dependence highlights the importance of continuous innovation and content development for sustained growth.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Bragg Gaming Group provided an optimistic forecast for 2025, with projected revenues between EUR117.5 million and EUR123 million, and adjusted EBITDA expected to rise to between EUR19 million and EUR21.5 million. The company plans strategic market expansions, particularly in North America and Brazil, with proprietary content expected to significantly contribute to future growth. Additionally, Bragg aims to double wagering on its games in North America in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year.

In summary, Bragg Gaming Group’s earnings call highlighted a strong performance in Q4 2024, driven by strategic expansions and proprietary content growth. While the company faces potential challenges in certain markets, its forward-looking guidance indicates a positive outlook for 2025, with continued focus on market expansion and content innovation.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com