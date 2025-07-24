Bragg Gaming Group to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Bragg Gaming Group Inc ( (TSE:BRAG) ) is now available.

Bragg Gaming Group announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 14, 2025, followed by a conference call hosted by its CEO and CFO. This announcement is part of Bragg’s ongoing efforts to keep stakeholders informed about its financial performance and business updates, which could impact its operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BRAG) stock is a Buy with a C$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bragg Gaming Group Inc stock, see the TSE:BRAG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BRAG is a Outperform.

Bragg Gaming Group’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call highlights and positive corporate events, indicating growth and strategic progress. Financial performance shows potential, albeit with profitability challenges, and technical indicators are supportive. However, valuation concerns limit the score.

More about Bragg Gaming Group Inc

Bragg Gaming Group is an iGaming content and platform technology solutions provider that serves online and land-based gaming operators. The company offers proprietary and exclusive content, player account management technology, and high-performing casino game titles through its in-house brands like Wild Streak Gaming, Atomic Slot Lab, and Indigo Magic. Bragg’s content is distributed via its HUB content delivery platform and is available exclusively to its customers. The company operates in over 30 regulated iCasino markets globally, including the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 8,428

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$150.7M

