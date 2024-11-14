Bragg Gaming Group Reports Revenue Growth Amid Losses

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSE:BRAG) has released an update.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. reported a slight increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, reaching €26.2 million compared to €22.6 million in the same period last year. However, the company faced a net loss of €165,000, a significant improvement from the €2.95 million loss in 2023, attributed to higher costs and financial expenses. Investors might find interest in the company’s efforts to manage losses while boosting revenue amidst challenging market conditions.

For further insights into TSE:BRAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.