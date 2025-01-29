Bragg Gaming Group Projects Double-digit Growth for 2025

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc ( (TSE:BRAG) ) has provided an update.

Bragg Gaming Group announced its preliminary unaudited financial results for 2024, reporting a 9% increase in revenue to at least EUR 102 million and a slight rise in Adjusted EBITDA. For 2025, the company projects double-digit revenue growth and an increase in Adjusted EBITDA, driven by a strategic shift towards proprietary content and expansion in key markets such as North America and Brazil.

More about Bragg Gaming Group Inc

Bragg Gaming Group Inc is a global B2B iGaming content and technology solutions provider. The company focuses on delivering proprietary and exclusive content to enhance its offerings in the iGaming industry, with a market focus on North America and Brazil.

YTD Price Performance: 14.77%

Average Trading Volume: 37,874

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$153.5M

For detailed information about BRAG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.