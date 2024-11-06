Braemar Plc Announces Strong H1 FY25 Results

Braemar Shipping Services (GB:BMS) has released an update.

Braemar Plc has announced a strong financial performance for the first half of FY25, with a 60% increase in revenue compared to the period when its diversification strategy was implemented. The company reported a 9% rise in underlying operating profit, bolstered by growth in its Investment and Risk Advisory segments, despite challenges in the Chartering segment. Braemar’s increased interim dividend and positive outlook underscore its confidence in achieving sustainable growth and meeting market expectations.

For further insights into GB:BMS stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.