BQE Water Announces 2025 AGM Results and Board Elections

BQE Water ( (TSE:BQE) ) has provided an announcement.

BQE Water Inc. held its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders, where 40.35% of the total issued shares were voted. All director nominees were elected, and all proposed matters by the Board of Directors and Management were approved. This meeting underscores the company’s stable governance and shareholder support, which may positively impact its strategic initiatives and industry positioning.

More about BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for the metals mining, smelting, and refining industries. The company focuses on transforming water management practices in natural resource projects by offering innovative services and expertise. BQE Water has developed unique intellectual property and commercialized several new technologies at mine sites globally, working with organizations such as Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan, and the US EPA. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE.

