BPM Minerals Ltd Launches Shareholder Loyalty Program

BPM Minerals Ltd has announced a new loyalty options program for eligible shareholders, offering the chance to acquire additional shares at a low issue price, with the intent to raise up to $104,840 for working capital. This offer is limited to shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, and is set to close on 24 October 2024, with the new options expected to begin trading by the end of the month. The company’s board is participating fully and encourages all eligible shareholders to do the same.

