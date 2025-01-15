BPH Global Schedules Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Stemcell United Ltd. ( (AU:BP8) ) has issued an update.

BPH Global Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting for its shareholders, scheduled for February 17, 2025. This meeting will address important resolutions related to shareholders’ interests, and voting will be conducted both by proxy and in person with the aim of ensuring active shareholder participation.

More about Stemcell United Ltd.

Current Market Cap: €857.4K

