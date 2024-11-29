BPH Global Ltd Unveils New Securities Issuance Plan

Stemcell United Ltd. (AU:BP8) has released an update.

BPH Global Ltd has announced a new securities issuance, proposing to issue 87.5 million securities, including options with a $0.006 exercise price, set to expire in three years. This move, scheduled for January 31, 2025, can potentially influence the company’s stock market activities, offering fresh opportunities for investors. These securities are to be quoted on the ASX, aligning with the firm’s strategic financial plans.

