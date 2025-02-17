BPH Global Ltd Enhances Seaweed Operations with Blockchain Technology

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Stemcell United Ltd. ( (AU:BP8) ) just unveiled an update.

BPH Global Ltd has announced a strategic move to enhance its seaweed operations by partnering with Distributed Ledger Technologies (dltledgers) to implement a Seaweed Blockchain Traceability Platform. This three-year agreement will initially focus on BPH’s Indonesian seaweed operations, facilitating improved tracking and visibility of the seaweed supply chain, which includes cultivation, procurement, and sales. The deployment of dltledgers’ Proteus platform is expected to support scalability and operational expansion, enhancing compliance, sustainability, and collaboration across the supply chain.

More about Stemcell United Ltd.

Current Market Cap: €1.46M

