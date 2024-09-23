BPH Energy Responds to ASX Query with Compliance

BPH Energy Limited (AU:BPH) has released an update.

BPH Energy Limited has confirmed compliance with ASX Listing Rule 3.1 following a query from the ASX regarding the potential impact of a preliminary government decision against the company’s PEP-11 applications on its stock price. The company responded promptly to the ASX’s concern, acknowledging the material effect of the announcement on their securities, and ensured that all information was disclosed as per regulatory requirements.

