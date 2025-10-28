BPH Energy Limited Sets Agenda for 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BPH Energy Limited ( (AU:BPH) ) has issued an announcement.

BPH Energy Limited has announced the agenda for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, set for November 28, 2025, in North Perth, WA. The meeting will cover several key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of Director Charles Maling, approval of a 7.1A mandate for issuing equity securities, re-adoption of an employee incentive scheme, placement of new options, and issuance of options to Director David Breeze. These resolutions aim to enhance the company’s governance and operational flexibility, potentially impacting shareholder value and the company’s strategic direction.

More about BPH Energy Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,330,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.98M

