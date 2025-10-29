BPH Energy Limited Director’s Options Expire Unexercised

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from BPH Energy Limited ( (AU:BPH) ).

BPH Energy Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically concerning Tony Huston. The notice reveals that 1,542,762 listed options, exercisable at $0.03 each and due to expire on October 29, 2025, were not exercised and have expired. As a result, Tony Huston’s holdings remain at 9,438,070 ordinary fully paid shares, indicating no change in his direct shareholding in the company.

BPH Energy Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,330,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.98M

