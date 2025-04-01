BP Launches $1.75 Billion Share Buyback Program

BP ( (BP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BP p.l.c. announced a share buyback program starting on March 3, 2025, aiming to repurchase ordinary shares worth up to $1.75 billion by April 25, 2025. This initiative is part of BP’s strategy to reduce its issued share capital and was conducted on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) under pre-set parameters. Throughout March 2025, BP executed multiple transactions to repurchase shares, with the intention of transferring them into Treasury, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

BP p.l.c. is a leading company in the energy sector, primarily involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and gas. The company is headquartered in London, England, and operates globally, focusing on providing energy solutions and maintaining a significant presence in the oil and gas market.

