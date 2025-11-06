BP Castrol K.K. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from BP Castrol K.K. ( (JP:5015) ) is now available.

BP Castrol K.K. reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with net sales increasing by 11.1% and operating profit rising by 17.7% compared to the same period in 2024. The company’s robust results reflect its solid market positioning and effective operational strategies, which have positively impacted its profitability and financial stability.

More about BP Castrol K.K.

BP Castrol K.K. operates in the general business category and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the Tokyo Standard market. The company is involved in the oil and lubricants industry, providing products and services that cater to a wide range of automotive and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 14,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen21.56B

