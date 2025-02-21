Boxlight Secures $2.8M in Private Placement Deal

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Boxlight ( (BOXL) ) has provided an announcement.

On February 19, 2025, Boxlight Corporation entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with institutional investors, resulting in a private placement closing on February 21, 2025, with gross proceeds of approximately $2.8 million. The company plans to use these funds for working capital and general corporate purposes, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and market positioning.

More about Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation is a globally recognized leader in educational technology, providing innovative solutions to enhance learning experiences.

YTD Price Performance: 7.33%

Average Trading Volume: 895,155

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.04M

