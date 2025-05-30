Boxlight Director Resignation Affects Nasdaq Compliance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Boxlight ( (BOXL) ) has issued an update.

On May 23, 2025, R. Wayne Jackson resigned as a director of Boxlight Corporation for personal reasons, with no disagreements related to company operations. His departure left the company non-compliant with Nasdaq Rule 5605(c)(2)(A) regarding audit committee composition. Boxlight has until November 19, 2025, to address this by recruiting a qualified director, though success in this endeavor is not guaranteed.

The most recent analyst rating on (BOXL) stock is a Buy with a $7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Boxlight stock, see the BOXL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BOXL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BOXL is a Neutral.

Boxlight’s overall stock score is significantly impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, high leverage, and negative cash flows. The technical analysis provides some short-term bullish signals, but these are overshadowed by the company’s ongoing financial and valuation challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on BOXL stock, click here.

More about Boxlight

Average Trading Volume: 29,213

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.26M

Learn more about BOXL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.