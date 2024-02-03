Boxlight Corp Announces President Mark Starkey’s Resignation

Boxlight Corp (BOXL) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Boxlight Corporation announced the resignation of its President, Mark Starkey, effective January 30, 2024. Starkey, who had led the company since November 2019, will leave after a “garden leave” period, ending his employment on April 29, 2024. A settlement agreement with subsidiary Sahara Presentation Systems Ltd outlines payments for salary, compensation, and legal expenses, along with confidentiality and other standard terms. Starkey’s outstanding equity awards will be cancelled, and the Company does not intend to name a new President.

