Bowleven to Transition to Private Company, Delists from AIM

Bowleven plc has announced that following shareholder approval, it will be delisting from the AIM market on September 24, 2024, re-registering as a private company named Bowleven Limited. The company also confirmed the closure of its Exit Opportunity, with minority shareholders tendering over 268 million shares, resulting in Crown Ocean Capital holding a 72.6% interest. Post-cancellation, Bowleven’s shares will be traded on the JP Jenkins securities matching platform, enabling transactions in an unlisted environment.

