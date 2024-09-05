Bowlero Corp. Reports Growth and Shareholder Rewards in 2024

Bowlero Corp. Class A ( (BOWL) ) has issued an announcement.

Bowlero Corp. reported a robust financial performance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, highlighting an 18.6% revenue increase in the quarter and a 9.1% increase for the year. Despite a net loss, the company’s Adjusted EBITDA saw growth, and they expanded their portfolio by adding new locations, including a significant waterpark acquisition. Bowlero anticipates continued growth with expected revenue increases and improved Adjusted EBITDA margins for fiscal year 2025. The company also demonstrated shareholder value through an aggressive share repurchase program and announced a quarterly cash dividend, emphasizing its strong market position in location-based entertainment.

See more data about BOWL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.