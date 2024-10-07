Bowen Coking Coal Unveils Major Securities Issue

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Limited has announced a new proposed issue of securities, including a significant number of unquoted options exercisable at $0.009, set to expire 6 months after the issue date, and a large issuance of ordinary fully paid shares. The offer’s key dates range from an ex-date of October 9, 2024, to an issue date of October 31, 2024. This move could potentially signal a strategic expansion or capital raising effort by the company.

