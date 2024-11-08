Bowen Coking Coal Director Increases Stake

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has announced a significant increase in the securities holdings of Director Nick Jorss, adding 27.8 million ordinary shares and 13.9 million unlisted options through Olross Investments Pty Ltd. This move reflects a strategic bolstering of Jorss’s investment in the company, capturing the attention of investors interested in the stock market dynamics of Bowen Coking Coal.

