Bowen Acquisition Corp Announces Merger Agreement Amendment

An announcement from Bowen Acquisition Corp ( (BOWN) ) is now available.

On June 26, 2025, Bowen Acquisition Corp, a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced a second amendment to its Agreement and Plan of Reorganization initially dated January 18, 2024, and previously amended on March 21, 2025. This amendment involves Bowen Merger Sub, Shenzhen Qianzhi BioTechnology Co. Ltd., and Qianzhi Group Holding (Cayman) Limited, and extends the deadline for completing the merger to December 14, 2025.

