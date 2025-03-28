Bouvet ASA Advances Employee Share Program with Share Buyback

The latest update is out from Bouvet ASA ( (DE:BV4) ).

Bouvet ASA has initiated a share repurchase program, aiming to buy back up to 1,000,000 shares for its employee share program. Between February 26 and March 28, 2025, the company successfully acquired 595,300 shares at an average price of NOK 72.3677, now holding a total of 913,932 shares, reflecting a strategic move to enhance employee engagement and potentially improve shareholder value.

