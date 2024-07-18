Bourrelier Group Maintains Steady Turnover

Bourrelier Group SA (FR:ALBOU) has released an update.

Bourrelier Group SA’s first-half 2024 turnover remained stable at €152.5 million, with notable developments including a slight increase in the real estate investment sector and a dip in the hospitality sector due to disappointing Olympic Games bookings. Industrial turnover decreased amid market normalization, while distribution experienced marginal growth despite challenges in gardening product categories due to bad weather.

