Bounty Oil & Gas Extends Rights Issue to Boost Capital

Bounty Oil & Gas NL ( (AU:BUY) ) has shared an update.

Bounty Oil & Gas N.L. has extended the closing date for its non-renounceable rights issue to 31 January 2025, allowing shareholders more time to participate. The entitlement offer aims to raise approximately $1.5 million, supporting ongoing operations and development. The extension includes a shortfall facility, enabling shareholders to apply for additional shares without the previous 50% entitlement limit. This move is expected to bolster the company’s capital structure and support its strategic growth in oil production.

More about Bounty Oil & Gas NL

Bounty Oil & Gas N.L. operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on oil production and development of reserves primarily in the Surat Basin. The company is involved in energy resource exploration and extraction.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.45M

