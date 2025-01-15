Botswana Diamonds Secures License Renewals in Botswana

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Botswana Diamonds ( (GB:BOD) ) has provided an update.

Botswana Diamonds PLC announced the renewal of its Prospecting Licenses 224/2007 and 169/2019 by the Botswana Minister of Minerals and Energy, extending them until December 2026. These licenses cover the KX36 kimberlite pipe, which holds significant diamond resources, and additional high-grade geophysical anomalies authorized for drilling, potentially enhancing the company’s resource base.

Botswana Diamonds PLC operates in the diamond mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of diamond resources. The company is primarily engaged in prospecting activities in Botswana, where it aims to discover and develop high-value diamond deposits.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,138,867

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.16M

