Botanix Pharmaceuticals Unveils New Equity Incentives

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:BOT) has released an update.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the issuance of a significant number of unquoted equity securities. These include 23 million performance rights and a total of 16 million options with varying exercise prices and expiry dates ranging from 2027 to 2028. The new securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:BOT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.